AEW's Tony Schiavone Reacts To News That Both Of Sting's Sons Have Become Wrestlers

Two years removed from helping their father, Sting, in his retirement match at AEW Revolution, both Steven and Garrett Borden have caught the wrestling bug, with Steven working both the indies and AEW dark matches, while Garrett recently made his debut for Dustin Rhodes' Rhodes Wrestling Association promotion. It remains to be seen just how far either Borden goes in the wrestling business, but the one thing that's clear is AEW announcer Tony Schiavone couldn't be happier to see them around.

On the latest "What Happened When," Schiavone, who called many of Sting's legendary matches in both AEW and WCW, was very strong on Steven and Garrett entering into the business. He did note, however, that it might be a bit tougher for the two of them than it was Sting, who Schiavone believes had the benefit of honing his skills by wrestling almost every day, whereas Steven and Garrett's schedule will be far less severe.

"Well, I think it's tremendous," Schiavone said. "And I just...you know, their father wrestled at a different time, where you wrestled every night when he started. And you really hit the road. So these kids are learning their craft differently than their dad did. I think you learned your craft by wrestling repeatedly.

"But they're getting a chance. Like, Garrett's getting a chance down at Dustin's chance. And of course Steven's been wrestling for us. Both are just wonderful kids, and it's not surprising because anybody that knows Steve Borden knows that Sting is a much better man than he was a wrestler, and he was one of the great wrestlers."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription