Backstage Update On Rumors Of Enzo Amore Returning To WWE, Status Of Big Cass

A new update has emerged about the possible returns of Enzo Amore and Big Cass to WWE after Amore was spotted at the WWE Performance Center last week. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one-half of the team could be back with the company sooner rather than later.

According to Meltzer, the current plan is for Amore to return to "WWE NXT" very soon. Things aren't as clear for Big Cass, currently known as Big Bill in AEW, however. Previous reports indicated his contract with Tony Khan's company expired at the end of May or early June, but Meltzer reported he hasn't been heavily talked about internally in WWE.

He called it a "Jericho situation," referring to the buzz surrounding Chris Jericho's possible return to WWE throughout the first few months of the year, when fans thought his AEW contract had expired. Despite multiple teases on WWE TV, Jericho returned to AEW in April and signed a new deal in the ring. Meltzer explained that Jericho showed that despite a talent being off television for awhile, even ahead of their contract reportedly expiring, it might not mean they're leaving.

Meltzer also noted that AEW kept the situation around Powerhouse Hobbs, now Royce Keys in WWE, unclear, as he held a third of the AEW World Trios Championships and was on AEW programming right until his departure from the company.

Big Bill hasn't been seen on AEW programming since February. His last appearance in Ring of Honor was on April 6. His former tag team partner in The Learning Tree, Brian Keith, has moved on in singles action.