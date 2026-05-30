Renee Paquette Says Working With Death Riders In AEW Would Be 'Slippery Slope'

A few years ago, Renee Paquette (formerly known as Renee Young in WWE) followed in her husband Jon Moxley's footsteps by making the switch over to AEW. Since then, Paquette has appeared onscreen with Moxley and his Death Riders various times, but they have yet to form a closer relationship on AEW TV. According to Paquette, that's not likely to happen anytime soon, as she recently explained on "Busted Open Radio."

"I get the lure of that, and there's, of course, part of me that's like, 'Oh, that would be fun,'" Paquette said. "I love everybody that's a part of that crew ... but I also – I like where I'm at. ... You want to grow and you want to do other things but also I'm pretty happy with what I'm doing, and I think if I want to grow in something else, it's growing on the broadcast side of things."

Paquette also stated that the idea of her and Moxley working together onscreen has been frequently brought up as a possibility since the two of them got together, implying that there were conversations about it during their time in WWE. Rather than Paquette joining the Death Riders in AEW, it seems more likely that she intends to branch out into other aspects of production.

"Should I ever get involved in something like that, I think that could be a slippery slope, of fans being like, 'Maybe I don't like this, and maybe I don't like her,'" she said. "[Fans] can be a little bit fickle sometimes."

Paquette has been with AEW since 2022, primarily serving as a backstage interviewer and pre-show host. Meanwhile, Moxley joined the promotion on the day of its first event, AEW Double or Nothing, in 2019.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.