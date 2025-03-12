Renee Paquette Names Her Favorite AEW Stars To Interview Backstage

In October 2022, Renee Paquette joined All Elite Wrestling as both a backstage interviewer and producer, the former of which has resulted in some memorable on-screen moments with fellow AEW talents. During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Paquette highlighted two AEW stars as her favorites to interview.

"Harley [Cameron] is right here, she's one of my favorites," Paquette said. "When she's got the puppet or she's singing a song whatever it may be, I love being able to work with her. I love doing interviews with Swerve Strickland. I love Swerve. I think he's so incredibly talented. He brings so much to the table, but the list goes on and on. You can't walk through the halls in AEW without rubbing elbows with a legend or a future legend. It's just the best; there's so many great people."

As Paquette mentioned, Harley Cameron has incorporated several non-wrestling elements into her AEW work, such as ventriloquism, singing, and rapping. Ahead of AEW Grand Slam Australia, Cameron's rapping and ventriloquism collided when she aimed a series of spitfire lines toward TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, with assistance from her puppet. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion, also with a background in rapping. The current AEW World Champion, of course, is Jon Moxley, whom Paquette married in 2017.

According to Paquette, her current AEW contracts span three years in length, which suggests that they will expire around the fall of 2025. As of now, it is unknown if Paquette will re-sign with the company as those deals draw nearer to their expiration.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.