AEW's Harley Cameron 'Never Thought' Ventriloquism Would Make TV

Despite failing to defeat Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title at AEW Grand Slam in her home town of Australia, Harley Cameron has become one of the most beloved performers in the company over the last few months due to her humor, character work and singing ability. That said, fans also fell in love with Cameron's ventriloquism skills, which she began to showcase on AEW television during her feud with the "CEO." Her segments featuring "Mini Mone" was a hit with the audience and in a recent interview with "The Takedown on SI," Cameron shared when she began practicing ventriloquism and provided her thoughts on the art being showcased in professional wrestling.

'It's so interesting that it's ended up in the world of wrestling because once I left Australia, I never really imagined doing it again unless I pursued it for what it was. But I used to work at a cabaret for many years and there was a lot of variety acts there and such ... I became obsessed with puppetry from that and it kind of made me dive down this rabbit hole of doing it at work ... so I started doing it in my own time and became very, very enveloped in it and again, I never thought that I'd do it over here in wrestling but here I am and I'm not mad about it."

Cameron also felt that ventriloquism came easy to her after already having past experience studying voice techniques and being a singer. However, it wasn't until she lost her voice and needed to take speech pathology that she was able to learn how to talk around vocal nodules, which helped her practice her ventriloquism skills.

