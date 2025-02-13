Mercedes Mone Responds To Harley Cameron's Puppet Rap Promo On AEW Dynamite

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has responded sarcastically to Harley Cameron's recent rap and promo targeting her.

On this past week's "AEW Dynamite," Cameron — who is set to face Mone at her home country's Grand Slam show — directed a rap at Mone, which mocked the former WWE star's mannerisms using a puppet. The rap grabbed the attention of Mone, who mocked her for thinking that she was rap legend Eminem.

"The bit*h thinks she's @Eminem now 🤬🤬❤️," said the TBS Champion.

In the promo that followed the rap, the Australian star delivered a serious promo, where she predicted that she would beat Mone and win the TBS Championship at Grand Slam in Australia.

"Not too long ago, I had no idea how to wrestle. But there was also a time when I didn't know how to sing, play guitar, do ventriloquism, or speak Chinese," said Cameron. "I guess I'm a quick learner. But all the times that you called me a loser and ignored me, I just want to say thank you because it pushed me to work harder. And it inspired me to be different. Thank you for elevating the women's division because thanks to you Harley Cameron is going to win the TBS title in her home country."

Cameron, who has far less in-ring experience than Mone, having debuted only in 2022, has yet to win a title in AEW.

Aside from the TBS Championship match, four other matches have been confirmed for Grand Slam Australia so far: the AEW Women's World title match between Mariah May and Toni Storm; Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW Continental Championship; a tag team match between The Don Callis Family and the duo of Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega; and a Brisbane Brawl match featuring the Death Riders against Cope and Jay White.