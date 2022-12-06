Renee Paquette Confirms Lengths Of Both Her AEW Contracts

When Renee Paquette made her debut with AEW in October, it may not have been a major shock for most wrestling fans. After leaving WWE in 2020, the former Renee Young moved on to podcasting but continued to tease the idea of coming back to wrestling in some form. In an interview with "Sports Media," Paquette shared that she currently has two contracts with AEW, revealing that she is more than just an onscreen talent, and detailed the length of those contracts.

"I have a three-year deal with AEW," Paquette said. "Three years as talent and then also a three-year producer contract, so I have two different contracts." That would indicate Paquette will be locked in with AEW into Autumn 2025.

Paquette stated that she hopes to host additional AEW programming in the vein of her previous positions with "Talking Smack" and "WWE Backstage" sometime down the line. With her role as onscreen interviewer/host as well as producer, it seems likely that AEW will eventually set up an analysis show led by Paquette that covers the company's storylines and provides more time for talent to display promo work.

Paquette also confirmed that she had been in loose talks with WWE about a return of some kind before her debut with AEW. However, after consulting with her husband, she decided to step into a role with the younger company instead. Since her debut, she's served as AEW's primary backstage interviewer, with Tony Schiavone and Alex Marvez taking something of a step back and acting as complements to her role.