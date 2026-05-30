FKA Scrypts Wants To Show The 'Superhero Inside Of Everyone' After WWE Release

Former WWE star Sidney Bateman, also known as Sidney Akeem, though he was better known during his time in the company as Reginald, Carmella's sommelier, Reggie, or Scrypts, departed the company in May of 2024 after spending two years as the Scrypts character in "WWE NXT." In the years that have followed, Akeem, who now goes by Soleil on the independent scene, has worked on revamping his character. He spoke about redefining himself to "Rewind Recap Relive."

"Soleil is everything that Scrypts was supposed to be," he said. "It's almost full-circle, but this time I have the creative freedom to do it the way I want to do it. The way that I envisioned it. The way that I wrote this story in 2020. This is the birth of that and I'm not losing Sidney Akeem. Most people put a mask on to hide who they were and who they are. I put the mask on as a sign of courage and confidence to show that no matter where you come from, or what you've been through, or what people tell you, you can't do, that there's a super hero inside of everyone. To little kids watching me, I'm a symbol. I'm that for them."

"Soleil" is a nod to Akeem's time in the circus, performing for Cirque du Soleil. Since leaving WWE, he's performed for GCW, TNA, WSW, and many, many more promotions, including a few matches in Ring of Honor. His most recent match came in ROH on May 18 in a loss to Action Andretti. He's also faced Komander in ROH, as well as Top Flight, while wrestling alongside Gringo Loco.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rewind Recap Relive" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.