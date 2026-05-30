Christopher Daniels Details Bringing Stephen Amell Into Original All In

The original All In event that took place in September 2018 is remembered for many things, one of them being the match between "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels and actor Stephen Amell. The man who would portray The Green Arrow in the "Arrow" TV series for eight seasons had crossed over into wrestling previously, teaming with Neville to take on Stardust and King Barrett at WWE SummerSlam 2015, but during a recent interview with "Highspots Auctions," Daniels revealed that Amell being part of All In actually stemmed from a cameo Amell made in Ring of Honor in 2017.

"I actually got an opportunity to wrestle him when Cody [Rhodes] was World Champion in Ring of Honor. We did a five-on-four tag match in San Antonio, and that was where I first met Stephen. Then after working with him that night, I believe that was where the discussions came round from Cody, it was Cody's idea, for me to wrestle Stephen for this potential show that came up."

The former ROH World Champion was very complimentary of Amell's abilities in the ring, stating that he already had a couple of advantages compared to other celebrities who choose to wrestle. "I was very fortunate in the sense that Stephen had two things going for him. He was very athletic, he did a lot of his own stuff on the Arrow television show, obviously was in great shape. But he also was a fan, and I think when you're a fan growing up and you have that understanding, you have the pre-conceived notion of what wrestling is."

Daniels rounded off by saying that Amell having a frame of reference as to what to do before even getting in the ring went a long way in making the match as good as it was, as well as praising Amell for risking all of his film and television duties just to be part of a wrestling show.

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