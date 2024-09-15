Stephen Amell Looks Back On All In 2018 Match With AEW's Christopher Daniels

Fans know that actors stepping into wrestling can go sideways, but Stephen Amell proved an exception. A lifelong fan, Amell's natural athleticism not only helped him perform many of his own stunts on "Arrow," but also gave him the confidence to step in the ring himself. In 2015, Amell wrestled a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam, and three years later, Amell wrestled a singles match at the inaugural 2018 All In event, before AEW even had a name.

During a recent appearance on "Insight," Amell told Chris Van Vliet what he remembered about working with Christopher Daniels at All In.

"Christopher Daniels, couldn't have been a nicer guy," Amell said. "So helpful with me in the ring. I agreed to do it, but the only way I would agree to do it was if I lost clean...I want to get one of those 'One! Two! OH!' [moments] but then I want to lose. Straight up. And [Daniels] was like, 'Absolutely not. No way'...and I said, 'Chris, I'm not doing it unless you go over clean.'"

Daniels eventually agreed to get his hand raised, but the match wasn't smooth sailing. Amell fractured his hip while executing the high-risk Coast-to-Coast maneuver, though the injury wasn't apparent until later. This made filming one of "Arrow"'s most stunt-intensive seasons particularly excruciating. Amell also said adrenaline caused him to blow up early in the match and credited Daniels with carrying him through most of it.

"You'll forget to breathe, which leads you to blowing up. Like three minutes into that match, I grabbed him, I'm like, 'We need to go home,'" Amell remembered. "And he went, 'Shut the f*** up. Don't even move. I'll take care of you.' And he did."

Amell's show "Heels," which also stars CM Punk, will see new life on Netflix beginning September 15 after a two-season run on Starz.