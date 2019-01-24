- Above is the cold open for this Friday's episode of Impact Wrestling on Twitch and Pursuit TV.

- Speaking of Impact, IMPACT Wrestling, they announced this that it has renewed its broadcast deal for Mexico with Mexico City-based MVS Comunicaciones MVStv.

"Hot off the heels of a pair of successful events in Mexico City, we are thrilled to extend our partnership with MVStv to broadcast our premier content across Mexico," said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. "We had more than 30 million social media engagements in Latin America across our YouTube, Facebook and Twitter platforms in 2018. We are very pleased that our fans in Mexico will now have an opportunity to see our full lineup of original content."

- MLW also announced an international television deal, as they will partner with Ananey Communications to bring MLW's flagship weekly series, MLW: FUSION, to Israel on Ego Total.

"This is the perfect home for Major League Wrestling as we keep on our track as the fastest growing wrestling property in sports," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. "As a combat sport league, this is a great fit for us and for our partners. We're excited to bring MLW to Israel each and every week."

"As the home of professional Wrestling in Israel for the past decade, we are proud to add MLW to our broadcast roster and looking forward to a great partnership," said Adi kfir Ego Total Vice President.

The first episode will air on Ego TV in Israel on Tuesday at 6:10 PM local Israeli time.

- MLW also announced that World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki defending his title against "Filthy" Tom Lawlor will headline the MLW: SUPERFIGHT live national televised special emanating from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday, February 2nd. Also added to the show was Puma King vs. Gringo Loco. The live broadcast begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Fans can buy tickets starting at $15 at https://www.MLWgo.com. Bell time is 7:15pm.

- New Japan Pro Wrestling is throwing a major event for Taichi's birthday, and fans are invited. Titled "The Emperor's Birthday Festival", the event will be held on his birthday (March 19th) at LOFT9 Shibuya. Ticket information for the birthday event has been released.

Taichi is scheduled to face Tetsuya Naito for the latter's IWGP Intercontinental Title at The New Beginning in Sapporo on February 3rd.

- David Starr will be in action once again for Defiant Wrestling as he takes on Defiant World Champion Rampage at the company's Unstoppable event. Taking place on February 9th, tickets are available now for the show.

- Jonathan Gresham is now teaching about wrestling. The former CZW World Champion has created a YouTube channel that will help spread knowledge about the world of pro wrestling. He will be helping talent learn new and old moves to help their careers. In his first video, Gresham is with DJZ focusing on wrestling holds.