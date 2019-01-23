Nick Jackson Jokes About Kenny Omega's Status, Tetsuya Naito, Capitol Wrestling Signs New Deal

- Above is a look back at the feud between IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito and Taichi. The two will meet at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo on February 3. At last month's NJPW New Year Dash, Taichi would brutalize Naito, attack him with the title, and pick up a pinfall victory over the champion.

- Capitol Wrestling sent Wrestling Inc. news on their new deal to stream content in China via the country's top wrestling website, Shuaijiao. You can read the entire statement below:

"Capitol Wrestling continues their digital and traditional expansion efforts, as the Jersey City based wrestling brand will officially be streaming their content into China! Two weeks prior to the launch of Capitol Wrestling on RNN, which reaches 21 million homes in the New York Metropolitan Area, Capitol Wrestling will provide the entire 94+ episode archive to Chinese wrestling fans via China's top wrestling website Shuaijiao! "Each week Capitol Wrestling will present the New Wave of Professional Wrestling, featuring Capitol Wrestling champion Matt Macintosh, Sonny Kiss, Capitol Women's champion Ariela Nyx, Capitol Wrestling tag team champions Smiley "the psycho lucha" & Juba, as well as comedians Harry Terjanian, Zac Amico, Matt Maran, and Chris Cotton. Capitol Wrestling can be seen internationally on FITE, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, as well as debuting on the Global Wrestling Network in early 2019. For more information on Shuaijiao head to Shuaijiao.com"

- Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks posted a DM from random individual who asked if Kenny Omega would be at this year's WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Jackson jokingly responded, "He specifically told me if you randomly messaged me I should tell you. So here it is...Yes, he will be there to breach his contract and illegally wrestle for another company." The rumble is this Sunday, but Omega's contract doesn't reportedly end until the very end of the month, and he's expected to sign with AEW.