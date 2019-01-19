Impact Wrestling's Next PPV Revealed, Who Won Scarlett Bordeaux's Talent Search?, Title Match Set

- Above, Scarlett Bordeaux has been running a worldwide talent search for who she was going to give all of her attention to. Last night she announced the winner was, herself. Bordeaux also revealed she'll be making her in-ring debut very soon.

- Impact's next PPV will take place in Toronto at the Rebel Entertainment Complex for Lockdown, according to PWInsider. Lockdown has traditionally been the promotion's PPV centered around steel cage matches.

- Impact announced a number of segments for next week's show, which will take place in Mexico. As noted, Impact airs on the Pursuit Channel and on Impact's Twitch channel on Fridays at 10 pm ET. Here are next week's matches:

* Johnny Impact (c) vs. Killer Kross (Impact World Championship)

* Rich Swann vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

* Desi Hit Squad vs. Rascalz

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie returns