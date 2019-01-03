Impact Wrestling Star Injured, Survivor Winner At Homecoming PPV, Final Impact On Pop, FITE Contest

- Above is the cold open for tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling. It is the final episode of the show on Pop TV, before it moves to its new home on Pursuit next week. Tonight's episode is the go-home show for Sunday's Impact Wrestling Homecoming PPV, which will be held at the famed Asylum Arena at the Nashville Fairgrounds. As always, we will have live coverage of the event this Sunday.

- Speaking of Homecoming, Johnny Impact is getting support from two former foes in his main event World Championship title match against Brian Cage this Sunday. Nick Wilson, the $1 million winner of Survivor: David vs. Goliath, will be sitting in the front row at Homecoming. Wilson is bringing 10 other Impact fans as well as fellow Survivor contestant Davie Rickenbacker. Wilson and Rickenbacker were aligned on the original David tribe, while Impact battled on the TV show as part of the Goliath tribe. Impact was the seventh voted off the island, on day 22, and the second member of the jury, which ultimately voted Wilson as the Sole Survivor and $1 million winner. Wilson was 13th voted off the island, on day 35, and the eighth member of the jury.

"I'm really excited that Nick and Davie will be in my corner for the Homecoming pay-per-view match," said reigning World Champion Johnny Impact. "Although I was rivals with both at the start of Survivor, we ultimately became good friends and I know each will have my back. Brian Cage won't be able to blindside me with Nick and Davie watching my back."

- Warrior Wrestling announced that Matt Sydal is injured and won't be able to make his scheduled match at Warrior Wrestling 3 this Saturday in Chicago Heights, IL. Details of the injury were not disclosed. Carlos Romo will be filling in for Sydal to team with A-Kid to clash with The Lucha Bros. Also on the show, Brian Cage will face Bandido, Eddie Edwards will battle Austin Aries, Tessa Blanchard faces Britt Baker and Moose will square off against Ethan Page. Rich Swann, Brian Pillman Jr., Andrew Everett and many others are also scheduled for the show. You can get more details at WarriorWrestling.net.

