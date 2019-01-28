Independent Wrestler Reportedly On AEW's Radar After Turning Down WWE

Bea Priestley is reportedly on All Elite Wrestling's radar after turning down a contract offer from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio this past weekend. Meltzer added that AEW is very hopeful of Priestley and if the deal comes through, she may be one of the "newly signed women" Brandi Rhodes has teased over Twitter for the Double Or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party. You can see her full tweet below:

Maybe I'll bring a couple of newly signed women with me...?? pic.twitter.com/i7Kd1YFJ4s — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 25, 2019

Priestley has held women's titles in multiple independent wrestling promotions, including Defy Wrestling in Seattle, Washington. Defy Wrestling recently held an event where AEW Executive Vice Presidents, The Young Bucks appeared unannounced and crashed a tag team match. Priestley is also in a long term relationship with the current NEVER Openweight Champion of NJPW, Will Ospreay.

As previously reported, during the premiere of the "The Road to Double Or Nothing" series on his YouTube channel, Cody Rhodes revealed that AEW has also signed "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy (Jack Perry). Coy is 21 year old, is the son of actor Luke Perry of 90210 fame, and he made his debut on the California indie scene in 2015. Coy joins a growing AEW roster with stars such as, Chris Jericho, PAC/Neville, Adam "Hangman" Page, and many others.