The Young Bucks Crash Another Independent Wrestling Event

Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling, The Young Bucks, appeared at last night's DEFY Wrestling event in Seattle, Washington and crashed the 10-team DEFY 2 Survive match.

It began when The Bucks music hit and the crowd erupted in cheers. After posing and entering the ring, The Bucks came face to face with the other participants in the match and proceeded to superkick everybody in sight, following that up with a Meltzer Driver.

Team SCU (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels) also performed at the DEFY Wrestling event last night. Matt Jackson had teased the Bucks' appearance earlier in the day when he tweeted out a scene from Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, where Frollo asks, "How dare you defy me?"

What a wild crowd in Seattle. @defyNW is the place to be. Thanks for the hospitality. https://t.co/xXvKNa5eil — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) January 20, 2019

Earlier this week, members of AEW also made a surprise appearance at Bar Wrestling's event Bar Wrestling 28: The Best City I've Ever Been To inside the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. Team SCU (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels) were competing in a match when Joey Ryan, Hangman Page, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, and The Young Bucks made an assist that allowed SCU to pick up the victory.