Jazzy Gabert Finally With WWE?, Three WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" Dark Matches, Pete Dunne

- As noted, the main event of WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" saw WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retain his title over Joe Coffey. Dunne then faced off with the debuting WALTER to close the first-ever NXT UK Takeover event. Above is post-show video of The BruiserWeight talking about the win and his journey to Takeover.

"Takeover's always a completely different feeling and it's even more special doing it in England," Dunne said. "To come back to Blackpool as well, it's nostalgic, and I'm just... I'm happy I got through it and still the champ, still here, let's do it all over again. This is where I made a name for myself in the first place, to be able to come back two years on. I look completely different, I feel like I wrestle different, I got more confidence, and this time I've got this. Last time I came up sort, this time I got the job done. Obviously, with a newborn baby, doing things like this is even more special now. I get to go home, spend time with her and reflect now. You know, I get to check myself and think about just how far we've really come. Another Takeover in the UK, and then who knows? Maybe a WrestleMania over here, if I had it my way."

- There were three dark matches before today's "Takeover: Blackpool" event began at the Empress Ballroom - Ligero defeated Saxon Huxley, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner defeated Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster, and Jinny defeated Isla Dawn.

- Superstars shown at ringside during the first-ever NXT UK Takeover event were Charlotte Flair, Luke Menzies, Kay Lee Ray and Jazzy Gabert. Menzies was shown before Dave Mastiff's No DQ win over Eddie Dennis, Ray and Gabert were shown before Toni Storm won the NXT UK Women's Title from Rhea Ripley, and Flair was shown after the women's match.

Menzies is a veteran UK rugby player who signed with WWE for the main NXT brand in 2018. He made his NXT live event debut back in July 2018, defeating Mars Wang. He's worked many more live event matches since then, usually coming up on the losing end. His TV debut came back at the August taping, a loss to Keith Lee. Menzies also lost to Matt Riddle at the October TV tapings.

Gabert, known as The Alpha Female, worked the Mae Young Classic in 2017 but lost in the first round to Abbey Laith. She was a fan-favorite and it looked like she was headed to WWE but they rescinded their contract offer in December 2017 due to tree herniated discs that were found in her neck. Gabert underwent surgery in March 2018 and was later cleared for action in July, telling fans she was going to try and get another shot with WWE. Now she will be working the NXT UK women's division along with KLR, who worked as a NXT enhancement talent for a loss to Nia Jax in 2015 and later competed in the 2017 MYC, losing in the first round to Princesa Sugehit.

Below are photos of Menzies and the MYC competitors along with WWE's announcement on Gabert and Ray: