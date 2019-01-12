Vince McMahon Gives His Thoughts On NXT UK Takeover, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven Tribute, No DQ Match

- The first-ever WWE NXT UK No DQ match took place at today's "Takeover: Blackpool" event. Dave Mastiff defeated Eddie Dennis in a hard-fought battle. Above is video from the match.

- Trent Seven and Tyler Bate paid tribute to The British Bulldogs, Davey Boy Smith and The Dynamite Kid, with their ring gear at Takeover, seen in the photo below. As noted, Bate and Seven lost the NXT UK Tag Team tournament finals to the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter after NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" and said the event was awesome.

Vince wrote, "Yes, I watched #NXTUKTakeOver. Yes, it was awesome."

Below is Vince's full tweet, which includes a photo of WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne from after his main event win over Joe Coffey: