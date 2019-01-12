WALTER Debuts At WWE NXT UK Takeover (Photos, Videos)

Top international indie star WALTER made his WWE NXT UK debut at today's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England.

WALTER's debut came after WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained his title over Joe Coffey in the main event. WALTER, the current PROGRESS World Champion and a former PWG World Champion, interrupted Dunne's post-match celebration and ended up dropping Coffey off the apron with a big boot. Dunne and WALTER faced off in the middle of the ring as fans chanted for both Superstars. They faced off and taunted each other to end the segment without getting physical.

Below are photos and videos from the main event and WALTER's debut: