Jim Cornette On Priscilla Kelly's Shocking Spot, David Arquette Shaves Wrestler's Head, NJPW WK 13

- Above is a video from TMZ Sports at yesterday's NWA Pop-Up Event in Clarksville, Tennessee. The video caught the ending of David Arquette and Tim Storm defeating Jocephus and his spiritual advisor in a Hair vs. Hair Match. Arquette then shaved Jocephus' head after the match.
- NJPW announced there will be a post-Wrestle Kingdom 13 Press Conference tonight at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The press conference will air for free on NJPW World.
? Watch FREE?? ?Press Conference: WRESTLE KINGDOM 13 in TOKYO DOME!! Watch FREE??https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpwworld #njpw #njwk13 pic.twitter.com/HYEvTJCmkg— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 6, 2019
- As noted, last month, Priscilla Kelly wrestled at a Suburban Fight event where at one point during the match she took what looked like a used tampon out of her wrestling tights and shoved it into her opponent's mouth. The spot caused a number of responses from the pro wrestling world and Jim Cornette has now given his, which you can see below.
A penis is funny and awesome.— The Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 6, 2019
A vagina is disgusting and trashy. #Equality?
People want my take so I'll give it direct to you--I expect nothing else from outlaw mud show "rasslers", male or female, cause none of you can work. But to defend your bulls--- by starting "Well, it's all fake"? THAT'S why you, d--- guy & others are killing wrestling. F--- you. https://t.co/XZmYhvLBAI— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) January 6, 2019