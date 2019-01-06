Jim Cornette On Priscilla Kelly's Shocking Spot, David Arquette Shaves Wrestler's Head, NJPW WK 13

- Above is a video from TMZ Sports at yesterday's NWA Pop-Up Event in Clarksville, Tennessee. The video caught the ending of David Arquette and Tim Storm defeating Jocephus and his spiritual advisor in a Hair vs. Hair Match. Arquette then shaved Jocephus' head after the match.

- NJPW announced there will be a post-Wrestle Kingdom 13 Press Conference tonight at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The press conference will air for free on NJPW World.

See Also Wrestlers React On Social Media To WWE MYC Star's Shocking Spot During A Match

- As noted, last month, Priscilla Kelly wrestled at a Suburban Fight event where at one point during the match she took what looked like a used tampon out of her wrestling tights and shoved it into her opponent's mouth. The spot caused a number of responses from the pro wrestling world and Jim Cornette has now given his, which you can see below.

A penis is funny and awesome.



A vagina is disgusting and trashy. #Equality? — The Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 6, 2019