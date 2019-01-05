Earlier this year, Priscilla Kelly was a competitor in the WWE Mae Young Classic where she lost to Deonna Purrazzo in the first round.

Last month, Kelly wrestled at a Suburban Fight event where at one point during the match she took what looked like a used tampon out of her wrestling tights and shoved it into her opponent's mouth.

A fan at the Suburban Fight show caught the moment in the video below.


The video has now begun to make the rounds on social media and garnered a wide range of responses from wrestling personalities including WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim, Joey Ryan, Hurricane Helms, and Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard.






Road Dogg also gave his opinion on the topic, which caused Ryan to question how it's different from WWE showing Mae Young giving birth to a hand on TV.



Kelly has since responded to those critical of the spot in the match, "Hey guys. Ya know, it's all fake. 21+ show with a bar. Can't take life so serious all the time."