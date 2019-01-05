Earlier this year, Priscilla Kelly was a competitor in the WWE Mae Young Classic where she lost to Deonna Purrazzo in the first round.

Last month, Kelly wrestled at a Suburban Fight event where at one point during the match she took what looked like a used tampon out of her wrestling tights and shoved it into her opponent's mouth.

A fan at the Suburban Fight show caught the moment in the video below.

The video has now begun to make the rounds on social media and garnered a wide range of responses from wrestling personalities including WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim, Joey Ryan, Hurricane Helms, and Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard.

I'm seeing this post of a women's match that got disgusting and I'm not gonna repost it Bc it's seriously a disgrace. Why??? Whoever thought that was a spot that was gonna get a pop and was worth it..... NO. how about telling a story in the ring with your wrestling instead? — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) January 5, 2019

I would never censor anyone's artistic creativity. To each their own. The telltale sign will be if it connects with an audience. If it finds an audience then can it really be considered wrong? If it doesn't then it'll die. You can't stop change. Trying will only make you bitter. https://t.co/vS55SWUUEq — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 6, 2019

I wonder if it was a First Blood Match. ????????? https://t.co/gwF8cudxNh — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 5, 2019

Road Dogg also gave his opinion on the topic, which caused Ryan to question how it's different from WWE showing Mae Young giving birth to a hand on TV.

This stuff is the reason some people despise our industry. It's got nothing to do with "taking life seriously" it's about dignity and a personal pride. She obviously has none! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) January 6, 2019

Would you say the same about Mae Young? Or is period blood somehow worse than placenta? Cause they showed that s--- on TV. Honest question. https://t.co/njIQPxQ3DU — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 6, 2019

Kelly has since responded to those critical of the spot in the match, "Hey guys. Ya know, it's all fake. 21+ show with a bar. Can't take life so serious all the time."

Hey guys. Ya know, it's all fake.



21+ show with a bar. Can't take life so serious all the time.



Call me what you will... ?? — The Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 5, 2019