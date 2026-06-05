Jimmy Hart: I Wouldn't Be In WWE HOF Without Every Single Person I Ever Managed

One of the most legendary managers in WWE history is the "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart. Most recently, Hart was seen alongside Hulk Hogan during the latter's final appearance in WWE before his death, but Hart managed a wide variety of talent across many promotions throughout his time in the professional wrestling business.

Hart sat down with Cody Rhodes on "What Do You Want to Talk About?" to chat about his career, and he explained a lot, including the many jackets he'd wear down to the ring. Hart credited all the talent he had to manage, because he wanted to make them feel unique.

"I realized this... I had 23 different people that I managed up in New York during that length of time," Hart explained. "Twenty-three different ones. Here's why every [jacket] was so important. If I was with Earthquake and Typhoon, I didn't want to wear a honky-tonk jacket out while they were doing that. I realized that I gotta make a jacket for everybody I've got to manage. Make them feel special, feel important. Because, I would have never got this Hall of Fame ring here if it wasn't for all the guys I was able to go to the ring with. They were the Cadillac, I was the hood ornament on the Cadillac. That was it. They were so important to me. Everybody."

In addition to Hogan and the Natural Disasters, Hart also managed The Honky Tonk Man, explaining his "honky-tonk jacket," the Funk family, Kevin Sullivan, Lex Luger, The Giant (now better known as the Big Show) and many, many more. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Want to Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.