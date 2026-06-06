AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/3/2026

The stars of All Elite Wrestling are firmly on the road to the fifth annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 28, and the June 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw two hours of action that fans are still buzzing about days after. Mercedes Mone made her long awaited return to the company in the women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Will Ospreay advanced to the final of the men's tournament by defeating Mark Davis, and both MJF and Kevin Knight successfully defended their AEW Men's World and TNT Championships against Rush and "Speedball" Mike Bailey respectively.

Despite all of that action, the show did take a knock in the TV ratings. According to Wrestlenomics, with data provided by The Programming Insider, the June 3 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 638,000 viewers, a 9% drop from the previous week which broke the 700,000 mark. However, this week's average is 2% above the trailing four week average of 623,000, 3% below the average of last year's second quarter, and does not include those who streamed the show on HBO MAX.

The biggest hit came in the 18-49 demographic as "Dynamite" posted a 0.11 number, marking a 27% drop from the 0.15 posted last week. This week's number is also 8% below the trailing four week average of 0.12, 29% below the same quarter in 2025, and 39% the month of June from last year.

One of the big reasons for this was game one of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, which dominated the ratings on ABC. However, with the NBA no longer on cable, "Dynamite" actually performed well in the prime time cable rankings despite the lower numbers, placing third for the night behind "Gutfeld!" on FOX News and the college softball world series on ESPN.