AEW Dynamite, Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/27/2026

The latest edition of "AEW Dynamite" saw the fallout from AEW Double or Nothing 2026, a pay-per-view that was resoundingly loved by fans online. Following the event, the May 27 edition of "Dynamite" saw an increase in viewers. "AEW Collision" aired the hour following, and was also up in viewership compared to the previous week, when it was also pre-empted and aired on TBS rather than TNT on Saturday.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, "Dynamite" drew 704,000 viewers, up 15 percent from the previous week's 613,000 viewers. The episode earned a 0.15 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, an increase of 36 percent from the previous week's 0.11 rating. As for "Collision," the show drew 498,000 viewers, up from 413,000 when it aired after "Dynamite" in another three-hour block last week, and earned a 0.08 rating.

Compared to the May 2025 average viewership of 630,000, this year's average viewership of "Dynamite" in May, 623,000, was down a percent. The average rating, 0.12, was down 25 percent from May 2025's average of 0.16.

"Dynamite" opened with a promo from the newly-heel Kevin Knight who attempted to explain why he took out an injured Darby Allin at the end of Double or Nothing. The show also saw a title celebration for new AEW World Champion MJF, and he was challenged by Rush, and a match was set up for June 3. The main event saw Mark Davis advance in the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament over Jack Perry.

On "Collision," Kyle Fletcher also had some explaining to do as to why he turned on now-former friend Konosuke Takeshita. The show was main evented by a lights out street fight pitting Kris Statlander against Hikaru Shida, where "Stat" emerged victorious.