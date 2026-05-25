AEW Dynamite & Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/20/2026

Last week's "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," which aired back-to-back on May 20, 2026, grew in overall viewership and the key demographic ratings.

The shows, which were the final stop before the week's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, were broadcast between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. "Dynamite," which occupied the first two hours, crossed the 600,000 mark, rising from 585,000 for the previous week's show to 613,000, as per "Programming Insider." "Collision" also saw an increase in viewership, rising from 384,000 to 413,000, with a larger percentage gain over the previous week than "Dynamite." Both shows, according to "Wrestlenomics" data, also performed better than their four-week averages, with "Dynamite" showing a 3% gain and "Collision" posting a substantial 10% increase.

The key 18–49 demographic rating did not see as significant a gain, increasing from 0.10 to 0.11 for "Dynamite," while remaining flat for "Collision" at 0.06, the same rating as the previous week. Despite the modest increase, "Dynamite" still finished in the top 10 cable programs for the night, ranking #7 among shows that aired on cable. The two shows have had contrasting fortunes when comparing Q2 2026 numbers to Q2 2025 numbers, with "Dynamite" showing a small gain in average viewership of this quarter, growing by 2%, while "Collision" has witnessed a fall in viewership of 4%.

Much like last week, this week's "Collision" will also be pre-empted and instead air on May 27, the same day as "Dynamite," while another episode of "Collision" will air in its usual Saturday slot on May 30.