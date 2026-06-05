WWE's Big E Announces Speaking Event Related To Mental Health

Along with being part of one of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling history and a former WWE Champion, Big E has always been an advocate for mental health, and this upcoming summer, he will be presenting his very first TEDx Talk.

"Excited to announce that I'll be delivering a @tedx_official talk in Davenport, IA, on August 12 at @thelastpichouse! How I Got Over Sharing my struggles with major depressive disorder and psychosis, and my eventual healing through medication, hospitalization, ECTs, talk therapy, and mindfulness/meditation."

Big E has been open about his mental health journey in the past, having noted in The Player's Tribune that he often dealt with depression, suicidal thoughts and hallucinations when he was a teenager. Struggles as a pre-med student and tearing both his ACLs left Big E feeling ashamed at school, but after signing up for therapy at the age of 19, he recognized that he wasn't suffering alone and found the assistance he needed after being diagnosed with major depression and psychotic features. Big E also believes that meditation is useful for those who have dealt with similar mental health struggles and claims that it changed his life forever.

Although Big E is unable to resume his career as a professional wrestler due to the neck injury he suffered in 2022, the 40-year-old is still involved in the sport as a WWE panel analyst in addition to championing for mental health.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org