WWE's Big E Explains Why He Views Neck Injury As A 'Blessing In Disguise'

Former New Day member Big E has been open about considering himself retired following a devastating neck injury he suffered during a match in March 2022. Since the injury, the former WWE Champion has dipped his toes in various hosting gigs, including WWE pre-shows and post-shows, as well as a new venture, a football show called "The Evaluation." Recently, Big E sat down with 107.7 The Bone and spoke more about his life following the career-ending injury and invoked the "power of positivity."

"Breaking my neck in many ways was a blessing in disguise because it was a forced stoppage of my career," he explained. "I'm so grateful for my career, I don't want anyone to misconstrue that, but it's also just allowed me the opportunity to try other things. I love getting to see how much I can stretch myself."

As for his overall health, Big E said he was blessed in that regard, as well. He said while he's feeling good, he feels for other wrestlers, like Piper Niven and Ivar, who have had issues with their neck injuries that left them in pain. He's grateful his overall quality of life is like nothing ever happened.

"To this day, I still have had zero issues with headaches," he said. "No neurological issues. No pain. I didn't need to have surgery... I was in the gym two weeks after breaking my neck like nothing happened... I'm still not medically cleared because the bone is not healing and forming new bone. It's forming, like, cartilage, so on that end, it's not a position to be back in the ring."

