Mick Foley Reveals How He Ended Up In AEW, Says He Feels Connection With Tony Khan

Last December, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed that he'd be parting ways with WWE upon the expiration of his Legends deal. Six months later, the hardcore legend is now "All Elite," with a role he describes as the "Swiss Army knife" of All Elite Wrestling.

What exactly attracted Foley to his new home? According to the man himself, multiple things, one of them being AEW's dedicated spotlight to its mid-card divisions.

"That's one place where I will compare them, the two companies, and say [AEW] do a much better job in the mid-card. I think there's just a little bit more pride," Foley said on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "Going back to the way WWE did things, they would build a tag team for two or three years, have them win the tag team title multiple times, and then two big stars who'd never teamed would face the tag team and destroy them. Showing you that the tag team was never that important to begin with. That would be the message that I would get as a fan. And I don't think you see that type of thing [in AEW]."

Foley noted that, years ago, he took a break from watching pro wrestling. Once he eventually tuned back in, though, he noticed glaring differences between WWE and AEW.

Similar to his favorite family-owned theme park, Foley found himself gravitating to AEW due to the love, and more importantly, the magic behind it. WWE, on the other hand, has seemingly lost some of its magic since coming under the ownership of Endeavor, and subsequently forming TKO, in 2023.

"I think when you're part of a corporation and the bottom line is everything, you take away from your mid-card by making it clear that what you're selling is more important than the product in the ring," Foley said.