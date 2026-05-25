Mick Foley Shares Social Media Reaction Following AEW Double Or Nothing Debut

After officially becoming "All Elite" Sunday night at AEW Double or Nothing 2026, the company's newest signee, Mick Foley, spoke out about his debut on social media. The "Hardcore Legend" took to his Instagram account to share the graphic, alongside a message of gratitude.

"ALL ELITE," Foley posted. "I am so genuinely happy to be part of @AEW, and to have contributed in a small way to such an amazing night of wrestling."

Foley's daughter Noelle, who he referenced in the opening of the show, sat ringside cheering on her dad, who hosted the Buy In hour alongside Renee Paquette. Noelle posted a video of Foley getting in the ring to kick things off.

"How cool was last night?!?" she wrote. "Congrats @realmickfoley It was so special seeing you out there doing your thing!!"

In addition to hosting the Buy In, Foley worked a promo segment alongside MJF and then-AEW World Champion Darby Allin, who competed for the gold in the main event of the show. MJF confronted Foley and said he may be a legend, but he was famous for losing, to which Foley responded that at least none of his matches ended in just over two minutes, referencing MJF's squash match loss of the title to Allin on the April 15 edition of "Dynamite."

MJF low-blowed Foley, which brought out Allin to run off his challenger. Foley then cut an impassioned promo about Allin, and said the then-champion needed to win the hair-vs-title match to inspire all of the "weirdos" out there. Foley then called upon his Cactus Jack character and ended the pre-show with a "Bang, bang!"