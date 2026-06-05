WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Doesn't Know Whether The Rock Still Wants His Soul

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has addressed The Rock's demand for his soul and admitted that he's unsure whether "The Final Boss" still wants it.

The Rock wanted to take Rhodes' soul, hinting that he wanted "The American Nightmare" to wrestle for him in early 2025, though his motives were never fully explained. Rhodes, in an interview with "ESPN," was shown a Topps card that he had signed with the inscription, "He wanted my soul?!", which led him to wonder whether the Hollywood actor still feels the same way. The card was bought by the New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, which led Rhodes to remark that he had received a "special card."

"Well, it's a very rare card he [Towns] got. This is during the period that 'The Final Boss,' The Rock, was asking on television for my soul. I don't know if it's still on the line. He appears when he appears," said Rhodes. "But that right there is a very special card, and I'm glad he got it."

Rhodes declined The Rock's offer to take his soul and told him to "F himself," which ultimately led to him being attacked by John Cena, The Rock, and rapper Travis Scott. Many fans and critics panned the "soul" segment, as well as Cena's heel turn and Scott's appearance.

That criticism would have led most people to abandon the storyline entirely, but The Rock, a few weeks after WrestleMania 41, said that he could revisit it in the future and even teased that other WWE stars were eager to have their souls taken by him. There were also hints that The Rock wanted Rhodes to turn heel, but WWE sources dismissed them.