TNA Impact 6/4/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Another episode of "TNA Impact" is in the books, with this installment having a particularly memorable ending: the Wicked Garden match pitting Matt and Jeff Hardy against The Righteous once again. From an aesthetic standpoint, it was one of the more unique things TNA has done in quite a while, and we'll have more to say about it below.
That match won't be the only thing discussed here, as we also have opinions on the mixed tag match, Lei Ying Lee vs. Mr. Elegance, the promo segment involving AJ Francis and Elijah, and more. However, we won't cover the entire show here; for that, you'll want to check out our June 4, 2026 "TNA Impact" results page. Otherwise, keep reading to find out everything we loved and hated about the latest episode.
Hated: Another monotonous System match
I haven't been shy about my dislike of The System in this column. The group is incredibly prominent on TNA each week, yet they have little to no identity outside of being generic heels. Tonight's show kicked off with a match involving The System, with Eddie Edwards facing BDE. As expected, Edwards' stablemates got involved and the match went in his favor.
The match itself was short, ending before it really had a chance to go anywhere. Sure, it gives Edwards another win, but it was yet another missed opportunity to do something interesting with any of these characters. Not only is The System one-dimensional, but they're also predictable. I don't blame the performers, but instead it's the booking and writing. It's really doing a disservice to the wrestlers, as there's just nothing interesting happening here despite all the titles the faction currently holds.
Speaking of titles, as he stacks up wins, it seems like Edwards is on his way to becoming the next TNA World Heavyweight Champion, especially considering the rumors that current champion Mike Santana may be on his way to WWE in the near future. If that is the case, I am hoping the creative team in TNA starts giving Edwards and this faction some more character, because it just isn't working right now.
Written by Nick Miller
Loved: Intergender wrestling
Intergender wrestling remains a generally polarizing topic, but personally, I'm a fan of it. As such, I was pleasantly surprised to see that TNA Wrestling had announced TNA Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee vs. Mr. Elegance in a non-title match.
Last week on "Impact," Elegance helped Xia Brookside secure a pinfall on Lee in the Knockouts Champions Challenge, so naturally, it made sense for Lee to seek revenge on him. This week, the pair then leaned into their evident size differences, with Lee impressively hoisting up the six-foot man on her shoulders on two occasions. Meanwhile, Elegance landed a series of rear leg triangle head slams (also known as the Devil's Kiss) on Lee with ease.
It wouldn't be a true intergender match without the element of comedy as well. Both Lee and the referee mocked The Elegance Brand's signature dance during the match. The latter's dance break was preceded by a hilarious ejection of M, Heather, and the Personal Concierge, who appeared dramatically insulted by the decision.
In between the displays of strength and silliness, Elegance and Lee delivered serious back and forth action. Lee proved she could match her male counterpart in terms of physicality. Elegance dished it right back, and with a distraction from Brookside, dropped Lee with Excusez Moi for the win.
Overall, Lei Ying Lee vs. Mr. Elegance turned out to be a fun presentation of an in-ring dynamic we rarely get to see in wrestling, especially on a television level. Let's bring on some more.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: A tense concert without an encore
"Walk This Way?" No way, AJ. And for that, I have to slap a big fat hate, with no debate!
I like rap and hip-hop. However, tonight, the entirety of the AJ Francis' concert felt awkward. At first, I noticed the less than enthusiastic crowd reaction, especially when he listed off well-renowned musicians who have performed in the venue they're in tonight. Then there was the song. I was concerned that my hearing loss might be coming to sneak up on me faster than I want it to, because I couldn't hear Francis' music outside of the guitar strum in the beginning (no fault to him). The lyrics weren't too bad, I'll give him that. But then, the segment took more of a nosedive than I thought imaginable.
When Elijah came out, I found myself eager to hear that Francis had created a cease and desist letter on Elijah. It circles back to why Francis was talking to a lawyer or a lawyer's assistant recently. Then came the announcement that Francis not only owns Elijah's music catalog. Wait, how many songs are in it? Followed by Francis declaring that he owned Elijah. Oh, boy. I'm concerned about what other remixes we're going to get. I don't know. The segment just felt off. We've seen plenty of musical segments in wrestling, but this one really sunk to a whole new low.
Written by Brie Coder
Loved: Xia Brookside is finally in the spotlight
Since arriving to TNA Wrestling in January 2024, Xia Brookside has worked within the shadows of the company. By that I mean TNA has positioned her as more of a background character than a main one.
After all, it wasn't until December 2025 that Brookside received her first one-on-one Knockouts World Championship opportunity, and even then, she still felt like a sidekick due to her opponent being her on-screen best friend, Lei Ying Lee. Fast forward to June 2026, though, and Brookside is now at the forefront of the TNA Knockouts division, with a major opportunity awaiting her.
As announced on tonight's "Impact," Brookside will challenge Lee for the world title once more, this time under more dramatic and bigger circumstances. This clash will take place at one of TNA's biggest annual pay-per-view events, Slammiversary, set for June 28. More importantly, Brookside is no longer a sidekick to Lee; she's an enemy.
Because of that, Brookside has proved to be more aggressive than ever, and in turn, has me confident that she will finally shine in the singles spotlight — something long overdue for the young star.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: A mid match with a prolonged storyline
I won't lie: I'm ready for the storyline involving Santino Marella, Arianna Grace, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Indi Hartwell to be over already. It's kind of run its course for me, and at this point, we're just seeing the same story beats repeating itself with slight variations between every episode of "Impact".
In terms of the match between the four competitors itself, I found it overall to be a little bit clunky at various points. It felt like there were a couple of awkward moments throughout its course, such as when Marella almost got into the ring at one point and then immediately went back onto the apron for whatever reason. It wasn't particularly my cup of tea and really paled in comparison to other matches on the card, namely the intergender match pitting Léi Yǐng Lee against Mr. Elegance and the Wicked Gardens Match. With that said, I did actually enjoy the ending with Marella and Hartwell landing a double Cobra on Stacks and Grace, as it was a much needed fun spot in a match that I honestly didn't really enjoy that much.
I was also a little lost as to why Frankie Kazarian was on commentary for this match. He has had absolutely nothing to do with Marella, Grace, Stacks, or Hartwell over the past several weeks, and it didn't really make any sense for him to be present at all for this one. I can maybe see TNA Wrestling wanting to give him some television time, but there are an abundance of other ways for the promotion to do that in a manner that makes more sense.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: Wicked Garden was pretty wicked
The main event of "TNA Impact" saw the Righteous and the Hardys fight again, this time doing something a little differently in a Wicked Garden match.
The bout was the average plunder match with a floral twist, barbed wire and petals adorning the ropes while wire-wrapped trellis sat in each corner. Hand rakes were also made use of to bring a crimson touch to the bout that wound up as chaotic as one would come to expect a Hardys plunder match to be. It was just a fun time that played into the idea that the Righteous were looking to bring this extreme (and Broken) side out of the Hardys.
To what end is not entirely clear, but while it continues to yield matches like these, there is at least some enjoyment to be had. All four men were bleeding buckets as the match went on, and after Matt Hardy was sent through some trellis in the corner, simultaneously catching Jeff Hardy while he was perched on the ropes, Dutch and Vincent tied Jeff up in the ropes. Vincent tried to put a latex glove on, rather hilariously if unintentionally ripping it in the process, as he introduced a flower into the mix. And then shoved it in Jeff's mouth and forced him to ingest it.
Jeff was then shown to be struggling with the effects of the flower, convulsing, foaming at the mouth, and collapsing before Vincent said that it was Lily of the Valley. The same plant Walter White uses for poison in "Breaking Bad" an an inventive prop to bring into the match considering the setting. That removed Jeff from the situation as Dutch and Vincent finished the match with Matt Hardy. But the final twist came after the bell, the lights going out and returning to show the Hardys having disappeared. So the feud will continue, and once again, so long as it continues to be as bizarre as it is entertaining, it's hard to complain.
Written by Max Everett