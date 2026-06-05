TNA Impact 6/4/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I haven't been shy about my dislike of The System in this column. The group is incredibly prominent on TNA each week, yet they have little to no identity outside of being generic heels. Tonight's show kicked off with a match involving The System, with Eddie Edwards facing BDE. As expected, Edwards' stablemates got involved and the match went in his favor.

The match itself was short, ending before it really had a chance to go anywhere. Sure, it gives Edwards another win, but it was yet another missed opportunity to do something interesting with any of these characters. Not only is The System one-dimensional, but they're also predictable. I don't blame the performers, but instead it's the booking and writing. It's really doing a disservice to the wrestlers, as there's just nothing interesting happening here despite all the titles the faction currently holds.

Speaking of titles, as he stacks up wins, it seems like Edwards is on his way to becoming the next TNA World Heavyweight Champion, especially considering the rumors that current champion Mike Santana may be on his way to WWE in the near future. If that is the case, I am hoping the creative team in TNA starts giving Edwards and this faction some more character, because it just isn't working right now.

Written by Nick Miller