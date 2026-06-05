Spoiler Report For WWE SmackDown: 6/5/2026

WWE's European tour continues with Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," emanating from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. Like last week, international fans were able to watch the broadcast live on Netflix at 2pm ET. Fans in the United States, however, must wait until 8pm for the blue brand's delayed airing on the USA Network.

Noteworthy events from today's "SmackDown" included a first round fatal-four-way in the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament: Bayley vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez. Given her size advantage over the other three competitors, Rodriguez was targeted and tossed out of the ring early on. Still, she later returned to the action to win the match.

The closing sequence saw Bayley knock Jayne off the apron. When James then covered Bayley for a potential pinfall, Jayne broke it up, with James' ally Giulia blasting the Fatal Influence member to the floor in retaliation. James mistakenly accused Giulia of interrupting her pinfall attempt, causing the two to argue. This distraction allowed Bayley to hit James with the Roseplant, then Jayne to nail "The Role Model" with a Rolling Encore. Rodriguez reentered the fray with a big boot to Jayne, and finally, finished off James with a Tejana Bomb.

Looking ahead, Rodriguez will face IYO SKY in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. James, on the other hand, now finds herself without an ally as she, while still under the belief that Giulia had cost her the QOTR match, initiated their professional breakup afterward. James claimed that Giulia would be nothing without her. In return, the former Women's United States Champion rained down right hands on James and kicked her out of the ring, further signaling their split.