Spoiler Report For WWE SmackDown: 6/5/2026
WWE's European tour continues with Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," emanating from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. Like last week, international fans were able to watch the broadcast live on Netflix at 2pm ET. Fans in the United States, however, must wait until 8pm for the blue brand's delayed airing on the USA Network.
Noteworthy events from today's "SmackDown" included a first round fatal-four-way in the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament: Bayley vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez. Given her size advantage over the other three competitors, Rodriguez was targeted and tossed out of the ring early on. Still, she later returned to the action to win the match.
The closing sequence saw Bayley knock Jayne off the apron. When James then covered Bayley for a potential pinfall, Jayne broke it up, with James' ally Giulia blasting the Fatal Influence member to the floor in retaliation. James mistakenly accused Giulia of interrupting her pinfall attempt, causing the two to argue. This distraction allowed Bayley to hit James with the Roseplant, then Jayne to nail "The Role Model" with a Rolling Encore. Rodriguez reentered the fray with a big boot to Jayne, and finally, finished off James with a Tejana Bomb.
Looking ahead, Rodriguez will face IYO SKY in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. James, on the other hand, now finds herself without an ally as she, while still under the belief that Giulia had cost her the QOTR match, initiated their professional breakup afterward. James claimed that Giulia would be nothing without her. In return, the former Women's United States Champion rained down right hands on James and kicked her out of the ring, further signaling their split.
Dominik Mysterio Advances in KOTR
Elsewhere on "SmackDown," a vignette confirmed former Judgment Day member Finn Balor as the newest member of the blue brand roster. His return is set for next week, when he, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Royce Keys face off in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament.
After shedding the El Grande Americano mask in AAA, Chad Gable resurfaced as himself in a "SmackDown" backstage segment involving Sami Zayn and General Manager Nick Aldis, the latter of whom Gable then joined for a private meeting. Later in the show, Gable sought out his WrestleMania 41 opponent Rey Fenix to apologize for making a mockery of Lucha Libre over the last year. Fenix forgave Gable.
In "SmackDown's" opening segment, GUNTHER demanded justice for the Clash In Italy outcome, which saw Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes retain his title via pinfall despite "The Ring General" positioning his foot under the bottom rope. Rhodes offered GUNTHER a rematch for the title in Bologna in return. GUNTHER, however, requested that he personally pick the stipulation for it. As such, fans will have to wait until next week to find out the specific date and condition attached to the Rhodes-GUNTHER rematch.
The main event featured another first round bout in the King of the Ring tournament: Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker. Mysterio picked up the win after Liv Morgan delivered a low blow to Priest, thus allowing "Dirty Dom" to follow with a 619 and a Frog Splash. Breakker and Williams, meanwhile, remained wiped out on the outside floor thanks to the former's clothesline through the announce table.