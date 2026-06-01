Liv Morgan Explains Why She's In WWE Queen Of The Ring 2026 Despite Holding Title

Liv Morgan has hit out at her critics and declared herself for the Queen of the Ring tournament despite holding the WWE Women's World Championship.

Morgan, in the post-show of Clash in Italy, talked about what she plans to achieve in WWE in the near future, but began by praising Jade Cargill, even though the former AEW star lost to Rhea Ripley at the PLE.

"It had me thinking, you know, Jade had an incredible night, Rhea had an incredible night, even though Jade lost, she was still incredible in defeat. I feel like this was her best performance. She steps into her power more and more every single time she gets into this ring. But she just, right now, is no match, in my opinion, for Rhea's experience. Rhea is an anomaly," she began.

Morgan then went on to gloat about how she's defeated both stars, before putting her hat in the Queen of the Ring tournament, in a bid to show her naysayers what she's capable of.

"But that had me thinking, all these women had an incredible night. But you know what all those women have in common? They've all been beaten by Liv Morgan," Morgan said. "So then it had me thinking, of all the people that think Liv Morgan isn't a good champion, of all the people that say Liv Morgan does not defend her title. It had me thinking, of all the people that say, Liv Morgan isn't worthy of being champion. And you know what that made me think? That made me think that I am entering the Queen of the Ring tournament because I want it all. I want it all, so I am taking it all."

The brackets for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were recently announced, with the winners earning world title opportunities at SummerSlam. Morgan will begin her tournament campaign on the June 1, 2026, edition of "WWE Raw" against Becky Lynch.