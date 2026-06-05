WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Report: 6/2/2026

After seeing record-low viewership a few weeks ago, its lowest since moving to the CW Network, "WWE NXT" continues to slowly bounce back. The small increase for its June 2 edition came hours following the announcement that the brand's next premium live event, the Great American Bash, will be held June 28.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the June 2 episode of "NXT" saw 556,000 viewers, up just two percent from the previous week's 544,000. The show earned a 0.07 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which was up 40 percent from the previous week's rating of 0.05.

Compared to the average viewership of June 2025, "NXT" was down 21 percent, from 700,000 viewers. The show's rating was also down 56 percent from the average rating of 0.16.

The episode saw two titles be defended, the first of the night being the WWE Speed Championship. Lexis King successfully toppled newcomer Romeo Moreno to retain. In the main event, Tony D'Angelo successfully defended his title against Kam Hendrix, and at the end, he was handed his belt by Nakaru. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will face off against Mason Rook next week to determine the next number one contender.

Elsewhere on the show, Zaria defeated Lizzy Rain and earned herself a shot at Tatum Paxley's NXT Women's North American Championship after threatening Rain after the match. Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan stepped up to NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice, and the women will face off in a match next week to determine who faces the champion at Great American Bash.