Brooke Hogan Continues To Question Circumstances Of The Death Of WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan

Brooke Hogan is suspicious that the nurse who was at the house when Hulk Hogan died was away from the WWE legend at the time of his passing, with Hogan's wife being the only person by his side when he died. The nurse has also reportedly disappeared, which has further fueled doubts surrounding the circumstances of Hogan's death.

"If you wanted to go and get information on what happened that day or ask the nurse, he's disappeared. He's scared. You can't get a hold of him. Nobody can get a hold of this guy that was there. He was the only other person that was there the day my dad died. And Sky was the only person there. And apparently, from what I've been told, the nurse was upstairs fixing the toilet or doing something like that," she added.

Brooke feels that something is amiss, as the medical personnel involved before and after Hogan's death were all private practitioners, making it difficult to ascertain the truth surrounding his death.

"And coincidentally, while he's gone, my dad just passes, and Sky is the one to notice that he stopped breathing. Now, if you wanted to go get the autopsy, they've hired a private doctor to do the autopsy. So, private doctor to sign off on the death, private nurse, and private autopsy doctor — I can't get anything."

She questions why there have been changes to the autopsy several months after her father's death, and feels that she may have to sign an NDA if she wants to look at Hogan's autopsy report.