Brooke Hogan Continues To Question Circumstances Of The Death Of WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, has raised more questions about her father's death.
Brooke, who has consistently questioned the circumstances surrounding the WWE Hall of Famer's passing, recently appeared on the "Bubba the Love Sponge Show" and expressed concerns about Hulk's death, particularly the decision to call a private doctor to sign off on it.
"It's almost like you have to be skilled in the art of doing it to get away with it. And it's not just because he's famous. Because if there's nothing to hide, then there's nothing to hide. It's the premeditated, like already knowing to call the private doctor down to sign his time of death versus the guy that's on duty at the ER would normally do it, right?" she said. "And what's crazy about that is, if that doctor — allegedly, maybe, don't know it to be true — gave him anything, by him signing off and saying it was a natural death, well, that closes the case. We all wipe our hands, and it goes away. There's no investigation."
Brooke had previously also questioned her father's reported leukemia diagnosis, calling it "weird," as her father took good care of his health and there was no history of cancer in their family.
Brooke raises concerns over the nurse's disappearance
Brooke Hogan is suspicious that the nurse who was at the house when Hulk Hogan died was away from the WWE legend at the time of his passing, with Hogan's wife being the only person by his side when he died. The nurse has also reportedly disappeared, which has further fueled doubts surrounding the circumstances of Hogan's death.
"If you wanted to go and get information on what happened that day or ask the nurse, he's disappeared. He's scared. You can't get a hold of him. Nobody can get a hold of this guy that was there. He was the only other person that was there the day my dad died. And Sky was the only person there. And apparently, from what I've been told, the nurse was upstairs fixing the toilet or doing something like that," she added.
Brooke feels that something is amiss, as the medical personnel involved before and after Hogan's death were all private practitioners, making it difficult to ascertain the truth surrounding his death.
"And coincidentally, while he's gone, my dad just passes, and Sky is the one to notice that he stopped breathing. Now, if you wanted to go get the autopsy, they've hired a private doctor to do the autopsy. So, private doctor to sign off on the death, private nurse, and private autopsy doctor — I can't get anything."
She questions why there have been changes to the autopsy several months after her father's death, and feels that she may have to sign an NDA if she wants to look at Hogan's autopsy report.