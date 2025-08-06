Brooke Hogan & Bubba The Love Sponge Express Doubts About Hulk Hogan Leukemia Story

A week after his death, medical reports indicated that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) died from an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. They also showed that the late wrestler had a secret history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer that affects white blood cells. On Tuesday, Hulk's daughter Brooke Hogan called into the "Bubba the Love Sponge Show" to discuss her father's recent passing alongside his former friend and the show's host Bubba the Love Sponge, whose real name is Todd Clem.

"I think I was maybe the only person that was going on a limb and not necessarily the most popular guy in the media by saying at least fairly accurately what your dad was going through," Bubba said in reference to his previous claims that Hulk seemed to be on his "deathbed" in June due to heart failure.

Bubba added that Brooke, more than anybody else, had been up to date on her father's health throughout the years, as evidenced by her "copious" notes about his various medical procedures. Despite that, Brooke admittedly remains perplexed by his CLL diagnosis.

"That's what has me puzzled because they're saying, 'Oh, he had leukemia,'" Brooke said. "I saw his blood work every time. One doctor, I quote, said his blood is like a 25-year-old's. I mean, he took the most care of his body. He was going to an anti-aging specialist. Also, just being through all the surgeries, you have to do a blood panel before any major surgery. How did nobody catch a high white blood cell count? That's what bothers me the most. We don't have cancer that runs in our family. It seems weird."