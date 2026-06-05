Injured WWE Star Sheamus Posts Images Of Himself Training At Performance Center

Veteran WWE star Sheamus is closing in on a return to the ring and has posted photos of himself training at the WWE Performance Center.

The former WWE Champion has been out of action due to a shoulder injury and has yet to wrestle this year. However, it seems that he's ready to get back in the ring, as he posted a series of images of himself training, showing off his new physique as well as the welts on his back from running the ropes.

no one can hang with prime fella pic.twitter.com/BTJe51oZNw — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 3, 2026

Sheamus last wrestled in WWE last November, when he teamed with his old rival John Cena, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, to face the trio of JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor of the Judgment Day. He was then set to continue in the John Cena Last Time is Now tournament, but was forced to pull out due to the injury. The Irish star then reportedly underwent surgery on his shoulder in Birmingham, Alabama, and has yet to return to the ring.

The WWE wrestler had previously been sidelined with a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for over 200 days before he eventually returned to the WWE ring in 2024.