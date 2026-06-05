AEW's MVP Doesn't Trust 'Liar' And 'Coward' Triple H

AEW's MVP, who has never been shy about expressing his dislike of WWE CCO Triple H, has criticized him and stated that he was the reason behind his decision to leave WWE.

MVP, who has previously ridiculed Triple H's ability to get his opponents over, as well as accused him of cutting a racist promo on Booker T, stated on his "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze" that he chose to quit WWE because of the presence of Triple H

"I made up my mind that I don't want to be here anymore. And if Triple H is in charge, then I definitely don't want to be here because I don't like Triple H. I don't respect Triple H. I think he's a coward and a liar," said the AEW star.

He explained that there were several instances in which "The Game" was not truthful with him or Bobby Lashley, which angered him. He believes that even people who dislike each other in pro wrestling can make things work if they are willing to do so, which he feels Triple H was unwilling to do.

"And there have been many situations where he was dealing with Bobby, where he didn't have the ba**s to tell Bobby the truth, creatively what he wanted to do. There are multiple times that I tried to talk to him, and he would always [say], 'I'll get with you in a little bit.' Or the few times that I got a chance to get him in his office alone, he would call somebody to come in. He didn't want to deal with it. I don't respect that. I'm professional. Tell me how you feel. We're doing business. Based on it, you got to like me. There's lots of people throughout my career that I've worked with, that I don't like. But we're making money, we're doing business."

MVP said that when he realized that Triple H was the one who would be in charge, he convinced Lashley to leave the promotion, as he didn't see a future for either of them in the promotion.