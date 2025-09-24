AEW's MVP On WWE's Triple H: 'I Have Zero Respect For Him Personally Or Professionally'

There's a history of animosity between WWE's Paul "Triple H" Levesque and AEW star MVP, who has previously implied that Levesque opted not to reunite the Hurt Business because of the group's race. A few months later, MVP noted that he never used the word racist to describe Levesque, but he did agree with a fan who brought up the accusation. Now, in an interview with TMZ, MVP was once again asked to comment on the WWE executive.

"I have zero respect for him, personally or professionally," MVP said.

The performer declined to get into specifics, however, stating that he'd prefer to wait and divulge the reasons behind his distaste for Levesque on his own podcast. MVP did assure listeners that they'll understand his perspective when he tells his side of the story.

"I'll just say this: if I say something about you, I will say it to you," MVP continued. "If you come and ask me about what I said, I'm not gonna say, 'I didn't say it.' I'm not gonna deny I said it. I'm gonna say, 'Yes, I said that. Now what? Would you like to talk further? Where do we go from here?"

Levesque isn't the only person to have gotten on MVP's bad side over the years. He and Chris Jericho once reportedly got into an altercation at a hotel, but it was later indicated that Jericho and MVP sat down for a meeting once MVP arrived in AEW. The two are said to be on better terms now, so there may be some hope for MVP and Levesque to bury the hatchet one day in the future.

