Former WWE Star MVP Addresses Rumors That He Called Triple H 'Racist'

MVP's return to WWE quickly saw him paired with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander as the men formed the once-dominant stable, The Hurt Business. Unfortunately, all men but Alexander have since parted ways with WWE, and since his release, MVP has been critical of his booking, with many believing that he made a few hints that Paul "Triple H" Levesque was racist in his booking of them.

The former United States Champion recently appeared on a "K&S Virtual Signing," where he addressed the aforementioned claim.

"It made the rounds that MVP said that Triple H was racist — I never said that word, I never said that. You show me the quote where, the caption, or the soundbite where I said that?" the veteran asked.

He then recalled how a fan was the one who pointed out that Levesque books black talent poorly on social media, and he simply agreed with the fan. "I didn't say he was racist, I never said that," MVP reiterated.

MVP further challenged anyone to bring the evidence where he made the claim and further noted that he would go into detail about everything once he started his podcast. However, while he continued to deny the claims made in his name, he admitted that he does have opinions about how Levesque books "talent of color" but that this was again something he'd discuss at length some other time.

"As far as Triple H? I don't know that he is [racist] and I don't know what his motivations are, but I never said that he was racist," MVP claimed again.

