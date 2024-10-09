Backstage Report On Relationship Between AEW's MVP & Chris Jericho

It's safe to say there was no love lost between Chris Jericho and MVP over the years. The former WWE co-workers and friends had a falling out years ago, stemming from a 2020 altercation on the Jericho Cruise where MVP reportedly "knocked out" Jericho. That incident was then followed by an acrimonious Twitter exchange between the two later that year over the 2020 Presidential Election and a hotel lobby argument in 2022, where Jericho reportedly referred to MVP as a "jobber."

As such, some were wondering what this would mean now that Jericho and MVP find themselves in the same company once again after MVP debuted at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" two weeks ago. At least right now though, things appear to be civil thanks to MVP. Fightful Select reports that, on his first day with the promotion, MVP went directly to Jericho's locker room in order to hash things out between them.

While it remains unclear what exactly Jericho and MVP said to each other in this meeting, those within AEW are under the belief that the two have solved their issues and that it won't be a problem going forward. It was noted that since then, Jericho and MVP have been seen interacting backstage, most recently at the "Dynamite: 5th Anniversary" episode last week. MVP's direct approach has subsequently been praised by many in the promotion.

Both Jericho and MVP are likely to figure into AEW WrestleDream coming up this Saturday. Jericho will look to become a 9-time World Champion, as he challenges Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship. Meanwhile, MVP is expected to continue his courtship of former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, who is set to make his first AEW appearance since losing to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out.