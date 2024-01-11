Report: WWE Performer Knocked Out AEW's Chris Jericho In 2020 Cruise Ship Altercation

AEW's Chris Jericho is back in the headlines, this time for an incident that allegedly happened on the Jericho Cruise in 2020. According to a new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Jericho was involved in an altercation with former WWE United States Champion and current WWE performer MVP during the "Rock N' Wrestling Rager At Sea – Part Deux: Second Wave" event. According to Haynes, MVP and Jericho exchanged heated words, after which MVP "knocked out" Jericho.

Haynes' inquiries began after Brian Last vaguely alluded to the incident on a recent episode of the "Cornett's Drive Thru" podcast. The report was also somewhat corroborated by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who said he heard the story while reporting on other issues between MVP and Jericho were reported. The two men previously had a heated exchange on Twitter in 2021 following the results of the United States Presidential Election. The pair then had a run-in at a Texas hotel in May 2022. The situation reportedly did not escalate into violence but was described as very tense.

Chris Jericho has recently been the subject of sexual misconduct rumors after a clip of Haus of Wrestling's Nick Hausman went viral — Hausman suggested Jericho has skeletons in his closet, going so far as to bring up Harvey Weinstein during the conversation. AEW President Tony Khan addressed the allegations in a press conference after the Worlds End pay-per-view, but said he isn't going to rush to conclusions.

As of this writing, Jericho has yet to respond to the rumors in any way. He is set to be in action alongside Sammy Guevara at AEW's Battle of the Belts special, taking on AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill in a street fight.