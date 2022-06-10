Have you ever found yourself in a tense situation with a former co-worker/friend in the lobby of a Houston, Texas hotel? MVP has. The WWE star had a run-in with AEW star Chris Jericho last month after an “AEW Dynamite” episode in Houston, news that finally broke this morning in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter from Dave Meltzer.

Shortly after the news broke, MVP took to Twitter this morning to confirm that the incident did in fact happen, while also hinting that there was more to the story.

“Even when they get the story right, they get the details wrong,” MVP tweeted. “Gotta love the dirt sheets.”

MVP did not elaborate on what part of Meltzer’s report he felt left out details. According to the report, Jericho was in a Houston hotel with Matt Hardy around 1 a.m. when MVP happened to show up. While the situation never escalated into violence, it was said to have gotten very tense until Jericho departed in an elevator, but not before referring to MVP as a jobber.

Further reporting suggested that the issues between Jericho and MVP began in November of 2020, where MVP responded to a tweet from Jericho on the subject of the 2020 United States Presidential Election. In a conversation with Lance Storm on Twitter months later, MVP revealed Jericho had blocked him on Twitter, and later confirmed to a fan it was over the November 2020 exchange.

As of this writing, Jericho has not commented on the reported situation, though that may be because he’s currently on a family vacation (as also reported by Meltzer). It may well be the last vacation Jericho has with his long hair, as he is scheduled to take on Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match on next week’s “AEW Dynamite” where a loss could end with Jericho sporting a brand new bald look.

