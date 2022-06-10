It may shock some to hear this, but things can get pretty tense in pro wrestling, both on and off camera. One moment everything may be fine, the next minute you may be calling a former friend a jobber while getting into an elevator, all while said former friend screams at you. If that sounds like something out of a cheesy B-movie, that’s because it probably is. It’s also, reportedly, a real-life scene that took place between top AEW and WWE stars last month in Houston, Texas.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that things got tense between AEW’s Chris Jericho and WWE’s MVP last month after AEW ran “Dynamite” out of Houston. According to the report, Jericho and fellow AEW star Matt Hardy were hanging out in a Houston hotel at around 1 a.m. when MVP just happened to arrive.

From there, things got heated between the former friends, who according to Meltzer had a falling out 18 months ago. Some in the area thought one of the individuals was joking around until things got so tense that it became apparent the situation was real. While the situation never escalated into a fight, it did reportedly end with Jericho telling MVP he didn’t fight jobbers as he boarded an elevator, leading to MVP reportedly screaming about it in the hotel lobby.

An additional write-up on the situation was later included on F4WOnline with some context on what may have caused the spat. The follow-up report noted that MVP had been blocked by Jericho on Twitter back in April of 2021. He would later tell a fan he believed he was blocked for telling Jericho to delete a tweet regarding the 2020 US Presidential Election.

Delete this. 🙄 — MVP (@The305MVP) November 4, 2020

I can't see it because I'm blocked. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MVP (@The305MVP) April 6, 2021

Yup — MVP (@The305MVP) April 6, 2021

MVP and his client Omos were most recently defeated by Bobby Lashley in a handicap match at WWE Hell in a Cell this past Sunday. One would expect MVP hopes a similar misfortune will befall Jericho next week when he takes on Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match. Should Jericho lose, he will be shaved bald.

