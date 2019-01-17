John Cena's Character & Co-Star For New Movie, Nikki Bella & Nia Jax Talk Single Life, Finn Balor

- Above is a Total Bellas preview clip for next Sunday with Nikki Bella talking about the single life with Nia Jax.

- Deadline reports that actress Judy Greer will star in the "Playing with Fire" moie from Paramount Players. Greer will play Dr. Amy Hicks, the love interest to Cena's character, John Carson.

The movie focuses on a depot in the remote Eastern Sierras that becomes an unlikely safe haven for a trio of orphaned kids who are determined to stay together after learning of Social Services' plan to send them to separate foster homes. The comedy is set to be released later this year. IMDB lists this synopsis for the film: "A crew of rugged fighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids."

- Finn Balor granted a few wishes with Make-A-Wish at Monday's WWE RAW in Memphis. He tweeted these photos with Wish Kids Eric and Vladimir, who sat front row for the show and also spent some time backstage before RAW hit the air.