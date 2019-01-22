John Cena Comments On His Reported Ankle Injury, WWE TV Viewership Delayed, More For SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- The WWE RAW and SmackDown viewership will be delayed this week due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. The Total Bellas viewership should be out later today.

- As noted, WWE announced what is believed to be a storyline ankle injury for John Cena on Monday, putting his Royal Rumble status up in the air. Cena took to Twitter today and commented on the injury.

Cena, who was not backstage at last night's RAW, wrote, "Setbacks are a large part of life. People often say "what a bad time to get hurt" or "I can't believe this happened to me now" ask yourself, is there a good time to get hurt? Or be setback? Setbacks are just another chance to find triumph! Never give up!"

You can see Cena's tweet below: