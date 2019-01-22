John Cena's WWE Injury Is Reportedly Not Real

WWE claiming that John Cena was injured on Monday prior to The Royal Rumble is actually a work, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

As we previously reported, Cena started filming another movie in Vancouver this week. The injury angle may have just been a way to write Cena out of this Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Meltzer reported earlier this month that WWE was planning for Cena to face Lars Sullivan at WrestleMania 35. He speculated that the original plan might have been for Sullivan to injure Cena to take him out of the Rumble. This would have started the build toward their scheduled match at WrestleMania and kept Cena off of WWE television while he filmed his new movie. Sullivan ended up not making his main roster debut at the RAW and SmackDown television tapings earlier this month reportedly due to an anxiety attack

There is still no update yet on Sullivan. WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Chase Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. Join us here at Wrestling Inc. for live coverage beginning at 5 pm ET.