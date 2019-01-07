John Cena Gives His Thoughts On WWE 205 Live

John Cena is once again appearing on WWE television, teaming up with Becky Lynch during last week's SmackDown and returning for tonight's episode of RAW. Cena's most recent film, Bumblebee, has received generally positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Cena appeared on 205 Live's weekly backstage documentary series, called #205 Life, where he expressed his opinions surrounding the show and the cruiserweight superstars involved. Cena gave 205 Live and it's roster praise, saying that the performers have broken all stereotypes about how WWE wrestlers should look and act.

"I think it's incredible," Cena said. "This is what I like most about 205 Live - For the longest time, it was always thought that you had to be a certain build or a certain type of personality to make any sort of impact. What I like about 205 Live is, all of you guys were given a chance to break that stereotype, and it's working. It took a while for [the WWE Universe] to pay attention, so I wanna say shame on you, because these guys bust their butts every week!"



Cena continued explaining how 205 Live has allowed unique superstars with unorthodox offense a chance to be a featured WWE performer. Cena wants 205 Live's success to continue so sports entertainment doesn't repeat the same looks or wrestling styles.

"205 live is excellent because it gives people a chance, people that actually care about sports entertainment," Cena explained. "And I talk to these guys a lot when I'm here, and I watch all the matches all the time when I'm here, and I want it to succeed because I don't feel this company with sports entertainment, at all, should be chained to a certain look, to a certain style. It should cater to what [the WWE Universe] wants."

You can watch the full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE #205 Life with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Juan Porticuana contributed to this article.