Johnny Gargano Obsessed With Wins & Titles (Video), WWE 2K19 $1M Challenge Final Call, Kevin Thorn

- As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Gargano about the match.

"Wins and championships, wins and championships," Gargano said. "Some would say I have a bit of an obsessive personality. Right now, 2019, I'm obsessed with wins and championships. Because if you don't have a win, if you don't have a championship, you're considered a failure. I'm not a failure, I'm a winner. At 'Takeover: Phoenix', I will be a champion."

- Former WWE NXT Superstar Sage Beckett turns 34 years old today while former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorn turns 42 and former TNA star Samuel Shaw turns 35.

- 2K has issued a final call for entries in the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge, which will see one winner face off against AJ Styles to win a cash prize of $1 million. Below is the final call announcement that was sent to us, along with a few clips to promote the challenge: