Johnny Gargano Obsessed With Wins & Titles (Video), WWE 2K19 $1M Challenge Final Call, Kevin Thorn

- As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Gargano about the match.
"Wins and championships, wins and championships," Gargano said. "Some would say I have a bit of an obsessive personality. Right now, 2019, I'm obsessed with wins and championships. Because if you don't have a win, if you don't have a championship, you're considered a failure. I'm not a failure, I'm a winner. At 'Takeover: Phoenix', I will be a champion."
- Former WWE NXT Superstar Sage Beckett turns 34 years old today while former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorn turns 42 and former TNA star Samuel Shaw turns 35.
- 2K has issued a final call for entries in the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge, which will see one winner face off against AJ Styles to win a cash prize of $1 million. Below is the final call announcement that was sent to us, along with a few clips to promote the challenge:
Today, 2K issued a final call for entries in the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge, an international contest that will pit one winner against WWE 2K19 Cover Superstar AJ Styles for an opportunity to defeat him in the game and win the cash prize.
Participation in the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge, for those needing a refresher, involves four simple steps via PlayStation 4 or Xbox One:
* Beat the in-game WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Tower;
* Submit a winning promotional video that shows why you would beat AJ Styles in WWE 2K19;
* Make it to the semifinal round of competition and beat three other semifinalists in WWE 2K19;
* As the finalist, compete one-on-one in WWE 2K19 against AJ Styles – and defeat him – to win one million dollars.
The final deadline for all WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge entries is 11:59:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 31, 2019.
Looking for some inspiration to get started on your quest toward one million dollars? Watch "The Phenomenal One" explain how to beat the Million Dollar Tower and complete step one of entry in this new video, seen below.
In addition, what could make for an eye-catching promo? Check out several consumers who have already thrown down the gauntlet in their promotional videos – as seen here, here and here.
Four semifinalists will travel to New York City for an unforgettable WrestleMania 35 weekend and be recognized as among the world's best WWE 2K19 players as they face off to determine who will compete against AJ Styles.
For more information on WWE 2K19 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K19 and #NeverSayNever or subscribe on YouTube. Full details about the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge can be found below and at wwe.2k.com/milliondollarchallenge.