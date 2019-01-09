Johnny Gargano Vs. Austin Theory, Teaming With AR Fox Highlight His Return To Evolve

WWE and Evolve have a relationship where their talent can work a few matches for the latter. We've seen that with Velveteen Dream, Street Profits and Kassius Ohno. Street Profits actually won the Evolve Tag Team Titles. It is only fitting that the former heart of Evolve, Johnny Gargano, returns with matches that fans will never forget.

It was announced that Gargano will be competing on both Evolve 119 and 120 in New York. This will be his first time wrestling for the company since 2016.

Evolve 119 takes place on January 18th inside the Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym in Brooklyn. Gargano will be teaming up with AR Fox to take on Evolve Champion Austin Theory and Josh Briggs. Street Profits will also be defending their titles against the winners of the tag team scramble match taking place earlier in the night. Teams have not been announced.

Other matches on the card feature Fabian Aichner v. Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly in action.

Evolve 120 takes place the next night, January 19th, inside La Boom in Woodside, NY. In a non-title match, Gargano will be facing Austin Theory in the main event. Montez Ford of Street Profits will face Eddie Kingston while Angelo Dawkins, Ford's partner, will face Josh Briggs. Aichner is also scheduled to appear.

Tickets are still available for both shows through WWNLive.com.

